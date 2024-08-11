Germany claims it possesses strategy to meet NATO expenditure mark

(MENAFN) Germany is exploring a strategy to meet its defense spending obligations by incorporating the cost of transport infrastructure into its defense budget, according to a report by Politico. This approach aims to help Germany maintain its defense expenditure above NATO’s 2 percent target of economic output, particularly in the years following 2027.



Criticism has been directed at Germany, the European Union’s largest economy and NATO’s biggest European member, for not fulfilling its commitment to spend 2 percent of its GDP on defense annually. To address this, Berlin may include expenses related to the maintenance and enhancement of roads and railways used by the military to move troops and equipment across the country.



Additionally, Germany's defense budget may cover expenditures from other government departments, such as the Foreign Office, Chancellery, and Ministry of Finance, according to a spokesperson from the Defense Ministry. The spokesperson reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to meeting NATO’s spending target.



NATO's regulations permit the inclusion of costs related to "the military component of mixed civilian-military activities" in defense budgets, provided these components are clearly accounted for or estimated. Despite ongoing challenges with its own military capabilities, Germany has been a leading supporter of Ukraine, committing at least EUR28 billion (USD30.3 billion) in military aid, which includes advanced equipment such as Leopard 2 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and United States-made Patriot air-defense systems.

