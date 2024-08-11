No Additional Belarusian Troops Observed On Border With Ukraine - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the border with Belarus remains under control as currently no additional Belarusian forces are being observed in the border areas.

Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Directly on the border, the situation remains unchanged. It is fully controlled"

He called Belarus's action "an intimidation in order to continue playing along with Russia." Demchenko noted that Belarus has repeatedly accused Ukraine of unfriendly actions.

pulling troops toward Ukraine's borde

"But now we are not observing any movement of either equipment or personnel near our border. Most likely, as part of the information influence, Belarus will be forced to produce photo and video reports, and perhaps some units will actually be deployed near the border," the spokesman emphasized.

He noted that intelligence is actively monitoring the development of events on the territory of Belarus.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced on Sunday that it is sending additional military equipment to the regions bordering Ukraine.

Earlier, Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko ordered that the country's armed forces strengthen their grouping in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical axes "in order to respond to any possible provocations." Before that, Lukashenko said the Belarusian air force downed drones allegedly launched by Ukraine.