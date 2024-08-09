The Michael Zanuck Agency (MZA) Welcomes Rising Star Tony Jollett To Its Roster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michael Zanuck Agency (MZA) Welcomes Rising Star Tony Jollett to Its RosterThe Michael Zanuck Agency (MZA) is thrilled to announce the signing of the exceptionally talented and producer Tony Jollett. Renowned for his award-winning role in the short "Dead Money," Jollett has been capturing attention across the entertainment with his dynamic performances and versatile skills.Tony Jollett's upcoming projects are highly anticipated. He will star in "Prey by Night," a gripping thriller co-directed by Dame Pierre and Sulayman Tahir, which explores the profound impacts of loss in the face of success. Additionally, Jollett will feature as both an actor and executive producer in "Mean Time," an innovative 8-part short-to-feature series directed by Elyes Baccar.This project is notable for its woman-centric, multicultural narrative and its use of five spoken languages across its episodes. Director Elyes Baccar emphasizes,“This project is about as complex as it gets; without Tony, I don't see this ever having been made.”Jollett's journey into acting is deeply personal and inspirational. Raised in the Synanon community without parental figures, he found his true identity and purpose through acting. "Having been born into a cult without a concept of what family meant, I never truly knew my identity until I embraced acting. This art form is my soul and my identity," Jollett reflects.The Michael Zanuck Agency is renowned for its dedication to nurturing exceptional talent, having cast over 5,000 roles across commercials, television series, and major features. MZA is excited to partner with Jollett and support him as he reaches new milestones in his career.MZA looks forward to witnessing Tony Jollett's continued rise and is proud to be part of his journey. For more details on Tony Jollett and his upcoming projects, please visit his IMDb page at

