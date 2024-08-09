(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 9, 2024.



OKX Wallet Adds Support for IoTeX, Now Compatible with 100+ Chains

OKX Wallet has added support for IoTeX , a Layer 1 known for providing modular infrastructure for DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) projects. This new integration enables OKX Wallet users to view and transfer their IOTX assets seamlessly.

IoTeX offers a flexible and scalable solution for DePIN projects, allowing them to deploy in full or integrate specific modules into existing frameworks. This modular approach supports a wide range of applications and is an exciting addition to the capabilities of OKX Wallet.

This announcement follows the recent addition of support for TON, bringing the total number of compatible chains on OKX Wallet to over 100.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.