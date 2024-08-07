Bocas Del Toro: Insecurity In Isla Carenero: Tourist Crime Generates Fear

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The death of a Spanish on Isla Carenero has shaken the tranquility of the province of Bocas del Toro.

The incident has raised alarms in the community that has staged a series of protests by tourists and residents, who are calling for justice and the implementation of stricter security measures.

The victim, identified as Argintxona Fraile, was found lifeless in a sparsely populated area near coconut palms. The discovery of her body has sparked a strong reaction among residents and visitors, who have gathered to pay tribute to the young girl and demand answers.

The news has transcended borders, generating a wave of concern among the international community. Tourists of various nationalities and residents of Columbus Island have placed flowers and a plaque in memory of the victim.

The lack of security on the island has become the center of attention, with a growing demand for authorities to implement measures to prevent such tragedies from repeating.

Among the demands are the increased police presence and the strengthening of security structures on the island. Letters requesting these measures have been sent to various government entities, highlighting the urgency of addressing the problem.

The Isla Carenero tragedy is not an isolated incident.

The island has experienced an uptick in criminal activity in recent years, leading to concerns that criminals are taking shelter in the area due to the apparent lack of surveillance.

