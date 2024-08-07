ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS® ANNOUNCES EXPANSION IN THE CARIBBEAN WITH ROSEWOOD EXUMA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In partnership with Miami-based Yntegra Group, Rosewood Exuma will open in 2028 to unveil the brand's elevated approach to experiential travel HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exuma, a pristine archipelago of 365 islands in the Bahamas, has long been a haven for sophisticated globetrotters and seafarers. Today, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®

is pleased to name the destination as the latest addition to the brand's Caribbean portfolio with the announcement of Rosewood Exuma, a private island experience that will fuse together the best of both ultra-luxury and adventure travel. Imagined in partnership with Yntegra Group, a Miami-based private investment company, the new development will advance Rosewood's evolution as a global leader in luxury lifestyle along with Yntegra's long-term strategic vision of unlocking the unrealized investment and economic potential of the Exumas region. Continue Reading







Rosewood Exuma Situated on a 124-acre private island referred to as East Sampson Cay within the Exumas, Rosewood Exuma will comprise just 33 suites, all offering dramatic views of the island's pink and white sands and turquoise waters and several sitting directly on the beach. Visitors will encounter an extensive range of amenities that will be brought to life according to Rosewood's A Sense of Place®

philosophy, with all elements of the look and feel inspired by the destination. Six unique food and beverage outlets will showcase local delicacies, including ingredients grown from the resort's organic garden. Rosewood's signature Asaya®

concept will immerse guests in time-honored Bahamian wellness traditions. The 20,000 square foot sanctuary will boast six treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy facility, outdoor tranquil pool, and fitness center. It will be complemented by an outdoor sports center featuring tennis, padel and pickleball courts, as well as watersports equipment. An anticipated highlight for both resort guests and passersby, Rosewood Exuma will be home to a fully serviced beach club with a grill restaurant, beach and pool bars, and a private dining room. Two marinas with slips are planned to accommodate yachts up to 150 feet, encouraging those traveling around the nearby islands to enjoy Rosewood Exuma's beach club and various restaurants and bars. In addition to the beach club pool, the resort will offer two other pools exclusively for overnight guests, including one dedicated to families. Young guests will also be invited to immerse themselves in the unique ethos of the Exumas at Rosewood Explorers, the brand's signature children's club concept where activities are designed to spark discovery, inspire imagination and foster social responsibility.

"It's immensely exciting to be partnering with Yntegra Group to bring Rosewood's signature blend of luxury and authenticity to the breathtaking Exumas," said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "We have conceived Rosewood Exuma to offer a next-generation luxury experience – one that honors the quintessential character of this pristine archipelago and invites guests on a journey of discovery and adventure."

Reflecting a shared commitment to positive impact, Rosewood and

Yntegra will prioritize sustainable building practices throughout the development of Rosewood Exuma. On the island, just 25% of the 124 acres will be developed, and initiatives such as solar powered energy sources will be implemented with the aim of minimizing impact to the island. Through visionary planning, the resort will be designed to blend into the natural island landscapes, not only to preserve the beauty of the Exumas but to ensure a legacy of responsible and conscious development for future generations to enjoy.



"We are enthusiastic about the partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and believe that the brand's iconic hospitality expertise will help to redefine the industry in Exuma," said Felipe MacLean, CEO of Yntegra Group. "This partnership represents our shared vision to create exceptional experiences that inspire and delight our guests while being good community partners who are committed to Exuma."

