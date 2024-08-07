No Justification In Judaism For Occupation Of Palestinian Lands, Says Jewish Scholar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) There is no justification in Judaism for the Israeli of Palestinian lands, which ought to be returned to its rightful owners, a member of a well-known Jewish sect has said.

Rabbi Yisroel Weiss, a member of Neturei Karta International (NKI) anti-Zionist movement has been in Qatar after attending the funeral of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyah on August 2.

Talking to Gulf Times in an exclusive interview, Rabbi Weiss said that Neturei Karta means the 'protectors of the city' and the movement emerged in the 1930s as a group of wise men, scholars and Talmud rabbis who had been vocal about their anti-Zionism stance since the 1880s.

According to Rabbi Weiss, the NKI is a Jewish religious organisation committed to publicising the viewpoint of anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews worldwide, who strongly oppose the existence of the State of Israel and its actions.

“The history of Judaism goes back to 3000 years and it is about the Torah's spirituality. The Torah is against Zionism, which was founded 140 years ago and is considered by NKI as void of God.

"The Torah forbids killing and stealing – Zionism goes contrary to all of these basic beliefs. It cannot be stated or emphasised enough, Zionism is not Judaism – it is a political movement, having nothing to do with the Jewish religion. Since its inception, Zionists have attempted to usurp Judaism to legitimise their indefensible agenda.”

On the Diaspora Jews and the establishment of the State of Israel, Rabbi Weiss said:“One of the fundamental Jewish religious beliefs is that the Jews are in a divinely decreed exile. During this exile they are forbidden to create their own state. In 1947, Rabbi Dushinski was against the establishment of a state. Religious Jews worldwide condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the occupation of Palestine, and the massacres committed by the Zionists. We are humiliated, disgusted and heartbroken by these crimes, supposedly being done in our name. We say Not in Our Name! Our Jewish communities proclaim that the State of Israel does not represent World Jewry and their actions are a clear and unequivocal violation of the Jewish religion.”

As a movement, Rabbi Weiss said the NKI is based in world cities --New York, London, Toronto, Montreal, Michigan-- and all over the world in massive numbers, "and our sources of funding come from people in the streets".

He said: "Thanks to these donations we organise and participate in demonstrations, conferences around the world and in Jerusalem. NKI takes part in events around the world to educate on the difference between Judaism and Zionism. Our rabbis are available to attend or speak at universities, conferences, or rallies, including mass media.”

Concerning Zionism, Rabbi Weiss considers it“a rebellion against God, it is a heresy, it scorns religious movements. Zionists do not believe in God, it is a blasphemy and a transgression. The existence of the State of Israel is criminal, founded and, to this very day, run by terrorists. Its ongoing occupation and savage actions go against even the most basic standards of humanity and are a colossal violation of Judaism.”

Talking about the right of the Palestinian people to their land and to establish a homeland, Rabbi Weiss said:“We believe in a free Palestine, Jews and Arabs lived in peace in Palestine for centuries, as in all other Arab lands. As Jews, we are, and have been, extremely grateful for the hospitality accorded to us throughout the past. The present conflict is in no way due to differences in religions – contrary to the Zionist narrative, which seeks to drive a wedge between Jews and Arabs. This historic trust, indeed friendship, peaceful respect and coexistence has been destroyed through Zionism and the Zionist occupation of Palestine, and for decades has been the obstacle to peace.”

In relation to NKI contribution so far to finding a solution to the conflict, Rabbi Weiss said:“We believe that Almighty rules the world and the rights of the Palestinian people should be restored. We plead with leaders of the world so that they should understand that the issue is not a religious conflict – which is the false narrative presented by Zionists – who are falsely using religion to justify their crimes. We are in sympathy with the Palestinian people who have been suffering for generations.”

Concerning coordination between NKI and the Palestinian movements, Rabbi Weiss said:“We participate in anti-Zionist demonstrations together, in Arab and US youth conferences, we went to congress in New York together, held demonstrations together in Michigan. Our rabbis met with all the Palestinian leaders, from the late Arafat, the late Ismail Haniyeh, we met His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon.” (Weiss showed a photo album with all these personalities).

On a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Rabbi Weiss said:“First of all NKI condemns Zionist genocide in Gaza, Jews around the world are once again in a state of shock, horror and mourning, as the world witnesses the worst tragedy since the Nakba. We cry with the Palestinians and the greater Arab community. Second, we do not agree with the two-state solution. The one and only solution is to recognise the root cause: Zionism, and work toward a peaceful and total dismantlement of the State of Israel, to return control of the land to its indigenous inhabitants and restore all their rights. Only then can we expect a restoration to the former peace that existed prior to Zionism.”

