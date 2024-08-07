France Grants 300,000 Euros To UNFPA For Refugee Health, Protection Project In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Jordan has received support from the French for Europe and Foreign Affairs of 300,000 euros to fund the project "Provision of Integrated Comprehensive Gender-Based Violence [GBV] and Sexual and Reproductive [SRH] Interventions for Refugee and Vulnerable Populations Affected by the Syria Crisis in Jordan", according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The project aims to provide essential and integrated GBV and SRH services to Syrian refugees and vulnerable populations in Jordan, with a specific focus on women, girls, and persons with disabilities. Over 12 months, these services will be delivered in refugee camps and host communities, addressing critical needs in both sectors of health and protection, according to the statement.

"As the Syrian crisis enters its twelfth year, the situation for millions of displaced Syrians remains dire. Jordan, hosting one of the highest numbers of refugees per capita, continues to face immense challenges, the statement added.

The crisis has placed a significant strain on Jordan's resources, impacting its infrastructure, public services and economic well-being. Women and girls, who represent 65.4 per cent of the refugee population, face heightened risks and challenges, particularly in accessing healthcare and combating GBV.

French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison said, "France is committed to supporting Jordan in its efforts to assist Syrian refugees and vulnerable communities. By funding this project, we contribute to the provision of vital health and protection services, for women, girls and persons with disabilities, who are among the most affected by the crisis."



The project will support 380 GBV survivors through safe spaces and case management and provide SRH services to 1,000 individuals inside and outside camp settings. It will also enhance community awareness and understanding of gender norms by training stakeholders and conducting outreach sessions.

The project will focus on strengthening the capacities of the Government, Non-Governmental Organisations, and Community-Based Organisations to provide high-quality, integrated SRH and GBV services. This includes the provision of comprehensive SRH services, GBV response services, and advocacy for positive gender and social norms.

UNFPA Jordan Representative Himyar Abdulmoghni said, "We are immensely grateful to have received a generous contribution from the French Embassy in Jordan for our SRH and GBV project aimed at supporting Syrian refugees. This crucial support will enhance our ability to address the needs of refugees and vulnerable populations. The project will not only provide essential services but also strengthen the capacities of local institutions and ensure durable solutions."



Through this cooperation, UNFPA Jordan reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the well-being and resilience of refugees and vulnerable populations in Jordan, ensuring that they receive the support they need to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope, the statement said.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, is an international development agency dedicated to ensuring that every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. UNFPA is the lead UN agency that expands the possibilities for women and young people to lead healthy sexual and reproductive lives. UNFPA has been collaborating in Jordan since 1976 to improve the lives of the population.