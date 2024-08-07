Egyptian FM Advocates For Regional Stability In Talks With Iranian, Iraqi, Cypriot Counterparts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty engaged in discussions on Wednesday with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, and Cyprus, focusing on strategies to contain regional escalations. These talks are part of Egypt's broader efforts to prevent the spread of conflicts in the region.

In a call with Iran's Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Abdelatty emphasised the need for all parties to exercise self-restraint to avert a broader conflict. Egyptian Foreign spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid shared this development on the social X.

These discussions come amidst heightened diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. Tensions rose following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that resulted in the death of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shukur. Moreover, Iran has threatened retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

During a conversation with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Iraq's security and stability. He outlined Cairo's active engagement with all involved parties to mitigate the escalating tensions and prevent a full-scale war that could jeopardise regional security and stability.

In a separate phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Abdelatty discussed recent regional developments, stressing the importance of intensified efforts to curb rising violence and instability. He reaffirmed Egypt's opposition to the Israeli policy of assassination and the violation of regional countries' sovereignty.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Kombos praised Egypt's de-escalation initiatives at both humanitarian and political levels, which aim to address the recurring crises in the Middle East.“Egypt is a significant pillar for stability and security in the region,” Kombos stated.

Since the onset of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict last October, Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, has been mediating to resolve the prolonged crisis in Gaza. However, recent developments, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, have hindered progress in the ceasefire talks.

These diplomatic conversations underscore Egypt's proactive role in promoting peace and stability in the region amidst escalating tensions.