Applications For Chevening Scholarships Open On 6 August

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 6 August to 5 November 2024. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from diverse backgrounds who can demonstrate the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders. Applicants must have a realistic and achievable idea to create positive change in their country and be able to demonstrate how a UK master's degree will help them bring their idea to life, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to pursue any eligible master's degree at over 150 UK universities, along with access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 57,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening. For the 2025/2026 academic year, approximately 1500 awards are available globally, demonstrating the UK'scommitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow, the statement said.

Emma Hennessey, head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said:“Chevening Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni use the skills and knowledge they gained while studying in the UK to drive change when they return home, becoming leaders and change-makers, helping to ensure the world is a better place in which to live, work and thrive. Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 57,000 alumni. I am continually inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation of leaders.”

Philip Hall, UK

Ambassador to Jordan said:“If you are passionate about driving change, whether locally or globally, if you want to be the best at what you do and you have the imagination to inspire others, I hope you will consider applying.

There is no such thing as a 'typical' scholar. We value energy, open-mindedness, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals.



Chevening has supported many outstanding Jordanians; I hope you will consider applying to become a Chevening scholar too.”

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government's global scholarship programme, funded by the FCDOand partner organisations. The scholarships support one-year taught master's degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide. Over the past five years, Chevening has awarded over 8,000 scholarships. There are over 57,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.



