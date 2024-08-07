Crown Prince Thanks Royal Medical Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday expresses his gratitude to the Royal Medical Services for the medical care provided to HRH Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, HRH Princess Iman

In a post featuring a photo of himself with Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, Princess Iman, the Crown Prince wrote: "He who does not thank people does not thank God... I thank the Royal Medical Services' staff for the medical care they have provided to Rajwa and Iman over the past period".



The Royal Hashemite Court announced last Saturday that Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have welcomed a baby girl named Iman.