Crown Prince Thanks Royal Medical Services
Date
8/7/2024 11:44:12 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday expresses his gratitude to the Royal Medical Services for the medical care provided to HRH Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, HRH Princess Iman
In a post featuring a photo of himself with Princess Rajwa and their newborn daughter, Princess Iman, the Crown Prince wrote: "He who does not thank people does not thank God... I thank the Royal Medical Services' staff for the medical care they have provided to Rajwa and Iman over the past period".
The Royal Hashemite Court announced last Saturday that Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have welcomed a baby girl named Iman.
MENAFN07082024000028011005ID1108530128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.