Book Lovers Day: Shubhangi Atre Says She Loves The Smell Of Books, Their Pages

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Ahead of 'National Lovers Day', Shubhangi Atre said she believes that have a different charm, and she loves holding a physical book in her hands and smelling the pages.

The National Book Lover's Day is observed on August 9 to encourage bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature.

Talking about the same, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress said: "I love holding a physical book in my hands and smelling the pages. There's nothing like the experience of reading a physical book; it can't be replaced. I love reading books now, and it's a very beautiful time for me, and I love reading books in physical form as I love the smell of books and their pages."

She loves reading books and credits her daughter Ashi and her mother, who had a library, for getting her into the habit of reading.

"I used to read a lot during college, but then I stopped. I picked it up again about five or six years ago, and now it's something I really enjoy," she said.

She went on to say, "I started reading regularly about five years ago, and I really enjoy my time now. I love sitting in a cafe with a good book, or even at home with some soft music playing in the background."

Shubhangi mentioned that though fewer people read books these days, there are still book lovers out there.

"Even though the reading culture has decreased, people should still explore the habit of reading," she said.

Asked about any books that she have read multiple times, she replied, "Books that I've read multiple times are 'Journey of Souls' by Michael Newton and 'Autobiography of a Yogi' by Paramahansa Yogananda."

"I love reading all kinds of books, including fiction, non-fiction, and philosophical works,” she concluded.

On the work front, Shubhangi is currently seen portraying the role of Angoori in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. The show airs on &TV.