Bill To Amend Law Governing Waqf Boards To Be Tabled Today In LS

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday will introduce two bills in Parliament to amend the law governing Waqf Boards.

The revised list of business of the Lok Sabha mentions Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will move the bills.

The List reads:“Kiren Rijiju to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. Also to introduce the Bill.”

“Kiren Rijiju to move for leave to introduce a Bill to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923. Also to introduce the Bill,” the list further mentions.

Before moving the bills in the Lok Sabha Sabha, Minister Rijiju will seek the withdrawal of a law that was presented in the Rajya Sabha on February 18, 2014, during the tenure of Manmohan Singh's UPA government. The Upper House list of business reads, "Kiren Rijiju to move for leave to withdraw a Bill to provide for the eviction of unauthorized occupants from waqf properties and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014."

The Centre is introducing the bills amid the hue and cry over the 'curtailing' of powers of the Waqf Board, particularly by Muslim outfits.

The Bills are aimed at kick-starting reforms in the Waqf Board as it makes it compulsory for the body to have two women members on its panel.

Registration of Waqf property through a central portal and protection of the rights of the Bohra community are other salient features of the proposed amendments.

The Amendment Bill also proposes to strip the Board of its power to declare any property as a 'Waqf property'.

For this, Section 40 of the existing Waqf Board Act will be repealed.

As per the details of the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Waqf Act of 1923 will be revoked and the structure of the Waqf Act of 1995 will be altered, by introducing 44 amendments, for its better functioning and operation.

The proposed amendments also aim to enhance 'inclusivity' in the Waqf Board by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

Proposed key changes in the new legislation are renaming of the Waqf Act 1995 as Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995; changes to ensure adequate representation of all Muslim communities including Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Aghakhani and other backward classes; a separate Board of Auqaf has been proposed for Bohras and Aghakhanis Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf Boards will have representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

The proposed changes have also found support from various Dargah chiefs.

On Tuesday evening, a couple of them met Kiren Rijiju and announced support for the legislation.

Taking to X, the Union minister said,“A delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of the most revered & prominent Sajjadanashins from various Dargahs across India met me under the leadership of Shri Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman & Successor of the Present Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah to discuss a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community.

“They lauded & praised the efforts of PM Modi towards the welfare of the entire community and minorities in general.”

According to reports, Waqf Boards have a land bank of nearly 8.7 lakh properties, with the total area spreading to about 9.4 lakh acres.