King Briefed On Progress In Implementing Social Protection Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Tuesday was briefed on progress in implementing the National Social Protection Strategy (2019-2025), which aims to develop the social protection sector.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with the concerned officials, His Majesty stressed the need to further support beneficiaries of social protection programmes in all governorates, according to a Royal Court statement.



The meeting, attended by Prime Bisher Khasawneh, covered progress in implementing social protection plans for the current and upcoming years, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and its executive programme, under the quality of life pillar, the statement said.



Achievements in current strategy programmes were also reviewed, as families benefiting from the National Aid Fund and the social insurance services provided to them were expanded.

For her part, Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa explained that the upcoming steps to update the strategy for the years (2026-2033) focus on developing programmes to empower segments that are most affected by economic conditions, noting that progress is underway in coordination among ministries and with all partners, according to the statement.



Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Planning Minister Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.







