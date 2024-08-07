عربي


King Receives Chief Of Malaysia Defence Forces

8/7/2024 11:44:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received Gen. Mohammad Ab Rahman, the chief of Malaysia's defence forces.

The meeting covered bilateral ties and means to expand defence cooperation, as well as the latest developments in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended the meeting.

Jordan Times

