Dodge Brand Announces Official Pricing For All-New 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona

The Dodge brand is revealing pricing for the next generation of Dodge muscle cars - the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona: the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.

Charger Daytona two-door to launch with two high-performance models

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T two-door models launch with standard Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade installed at the factory at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $59,595 (all prices exclude $1,995 destination)

Standard Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade on Charger Daytona R/T results in a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque

Inaugural-year Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door includes Track Package and factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade resulting in a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, maintaining Dodge's throne as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car and delivering SRT levels of performance at a starting U.S. MSRP of $73,190

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T two-door and Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door, the first

all-electric vehicles from Dodge, qualify for full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased

All 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models include a choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through

Free2move Charge

Two-door versions of Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in summer 2024; production of four-door Daytona models will begin in the first half of 2025

Gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2025

Customers can view dealer allocations of 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models on the Dodge Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage starting in the third quarter of 2024; models set to arrive on dealership lots in fourth quarter 2024 More information on the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger available at Dodge

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will have a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $59,595, and the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which leads the 2024 Charger lineup and retains the title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, will start at a U.S. MSRP of $73,190 (all prices exclude $1,995 destination). The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the first all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand, also qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased.

"The future of the Dodge brand launches with a two-model 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona two-door lineup that looks, drives, sounds and feels like a Dodge, outperforming the legendary models they replace and delivering the experience the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle expects," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "And we are just getting started. Four-door Charger Daytona models, along with the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane engine, are coming soon. The next generation of Dodge muscle cars has arrived, and they are flat out the best muscle cars ever made."

The all-new 2024 Charger Daytona features an all-electric 400-volt dual motor system delivering muscle car performance through standard all-wheel drive, a mechanical limited slip differential and the world's first patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.

Additional key standard features of all 2024 Charger Daytona models include:



Hidden hatch design, widebody proportions and the patent-pending front R-Wing pass-through to enhance the Charger Daytona's aggressive profile while improving aerodynamic performance

PowerShot features an incremental 40 horsepower for 15 seconds when activated through the steering wheel button and a punch of the throttle

One pedal driving and regenerative braking with three levels of adjustment through paddle shifters on the heated performance steering wheel

Driver-focused interior with a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 radio, featuring wireless Android Audio and Apple Car Play, Amazon Alexa capability, Performance Pages with EV Pages

Drive modes, including Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow and Valet on R/T

Heated front seats with an eight-way power adjustment driver seat with two-way lumbar adjustment and a four-way manual adjustment passenger seat

Pistol grip shifter, nine-speaker Alpine audio with subwoofer, dual zone automatic temperature control, Keyless Go with push-button and remote start, passive entry doors, universal garage door opener and a rear hatch cargo shade Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, active lane management system, active blind spot with lane management system, traffic sign information, drowsy driver detection, front/rear/side park warning, rear cross path detection, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, active crash notification and SOS emergency connection

For the 2024 model year, Dodge will offer two all-electric trims of the Charger Daytona two-door, designed with performance buyers in mind and wearing iconic R/T and Scat Pack badges.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

At a starting U.S. MSRP of $59,595, the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T features the Direct Connection Stage 1 Upgrade straight from the factory for a total of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque. Alongside all the listed standard content, the R/T models are ready to handle with 245/55R18 all-season tires wrapped around 18-by-8.5-inch aluminum wheels and featuring a sport suspension.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Starting at a U.S. MSRP of $73,190, the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack models come standard with the Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade straight from the factory. Delivering 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, the Scat Pack with Stage 2 and Track Package reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, maintaining Dodge's throne as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car and delivering SRT levels of performance in the new Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

In addition to all the standard features on the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack includes the Track Package and additional performance content:



Drive Modes:

Scat Pack also includes Track, Drag and Custom drive modes. Track mode produces maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces, while Drag Mode, intended for use on an enclosed drag strip, provides optimal drag strip launch and straight-line acceleration. Custom Mode allows drivers to individually dial in steering feel, pedal response and mores Race Options:

The Charger is offering more options than ever to explore muscle car performance with new Donut and Drift Modes exclusive to the Daytona Scat Pack, the return of popular Launch Control and Line Lock and Dodge-exclusive race-prep options





Donut Mode:

Enables the vehicle to spin only the rear wheels and to rotate around either of the front wheels without intervention from the traction control system



Drift Mode:

The driver can select three levels of slip angle, and torque is rear-axle biased, using the front axle to help maintain slip angle. Front dampers become full soft and rear dampers go full stiff to enable an oversteer condition, and the traction control system allows for different wheel speed differentials without setting fault codes



Line Lock:

Gives the driver the ability to lock the front wheels, remove torque from the front axle and spin the rear tires to clean and warm up the tires before a launch event



Launch Control:

Provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable levels of launch intensity Race Prep:

The new Charger debuts Dodge-exclusive methods for race prep, drag racing or track racing. With energy demand shorter in drag racing, the race prep system supports optimum energy output through a warmer battery. Track-racing needs require a longer energy demand which heats the battery, prompting the race prep system to achieve a colder start temperature, allowing more time for the battery to heat up and allowing for more track time. Race prep pages include information on the battery level, thermal level and the time remaining for the battery to achieve race readiness

Performance Displays:

Head-up Display (HUD) and a 16-inch digital cluster with unique graphics and performance information based on selected Drive Mode

Track Package for 2024 Model-year Scat Pack

Inaugural-year Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack two-door models include the Track Package. Key performance content includes red Brembo six-piston fixed front and four-piston rear brakes, 20-by-11-inch aluminum front wheels with 305/35R20 all-season tires and rear 20-by-11.5-inch aluminum wheels with 325/35R20 all-season tires, gloss black rear spoiler and dual valve adaptive damping suspension.

Interior upgrades include driver and passenger high-back fixed headrest performance seats trimmed in leather and suede, 12-way power with four-way lumbar adjustment and heated rear seats. Drivers can capture both performance driving and daily driving with the Drive eXperience Recorder, which features user options for drag race and circuit race recording, providing in-car synchronized logging of audio, video and vehicle data.

Available options for the 2024 model-year Dodge Charger include:

Plus Group ($4,995)



Leatherette low back bucket seats with ventilation (R/T)

Leather high-back bucket seats with ventilation (Scat Pack)

Optional Demonic Red seat color ($495)

Premium IP and door trim panels

16-inch color driver display (R/T, standard on Scat Pack)

Deluxe security alarm (R/T, standard on Scat Pack)

Power hatch

Attitude Adjustment lighting

Head-up Display (R/T, standard on Scat Pack)

360-degree surround view camera

Frunk

Wireless charging pad

Premium LED headlamps

Exterior mirrors with Dodge logo puddle lamp

20-by-9-inch aluminum wheels (on R/T) Much more additional content

Blacktop - R/T ($1,095)





Dark exterior badges

20-by-9-inch Dark Aluminum wheels with 255/45R20XL Nexen tires 20-by-10-inch Dark Aluminum wheels with 275/40ZR20XL Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season tires (with Plus Package)

Sun & Sound ($2,495)





Full glass roof 18-speaker Alpine PRO audio system with subwoofer

Carbon & Suede - Scat Pack ($2,995)





Leather/suede high-back performance seats

Door panel with carbon-fiber insert

Instrument panel with carbon fiber and suede

Suede headliner and A-pillars

Carbon-fiber exterior mirrors

Dark exterior badging

20-by-11-inch Dark Aluminum wheels Much more additional content

3-Season Tires $695 (Scat Pack)





305/35ZR20XL Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 – front tires 325/35ZR20 Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 – rear tires

Free2move Charge

All 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models include the choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through Free2move Charge , a 360-degree ecosystem launched in 2023 by Stellantis that seamlessly delivers charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs. Both vehicles can be recharged from a 20% to 80% charge status in just over 27 minutes when using a Level 3 DC CCS fast charger.

Arriving in Dealerships in Q4 2024

Two-door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in summer 2024. Production of all-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin in the first half of 2025. Gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models are scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2025.

The all-new Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor (Ontario) Assembly Plant. Dealer allocations of 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models will be available to search and view on the Dodge Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage starting in the third quarter of 2024. Models will begin arriving on dealership lots in fourth quarter 2024.

Media information on the next-generation Dodge muscle car is available in the Dodge Charger press kit . For more information on the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger, visit Dodge .

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

