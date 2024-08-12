Egypt strongly condemns Israeli airstrike on school sheltering Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) Egypt has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli on a school in eastern Gaza where displaced Palestinians were taking refuge. The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates decried the continued Israeli assaults on civilians in Gaza, describing them as a grave violation of international and humanitarian laws. The statement highlights the severe disregard for these laws and calls for a unified international response to safeguard the Palestinian people and end the targeting of unarmed civilians.



Egypt criticized the ongoing violence, asserting that the large-scale attacks and the killing of numerous unarmed civilians amid intensified ceasefire negotiations reveal a lack of political will from the Israeli side to end the conflict. The ministry's statement condemned Israel's actions as an indication of a persistent intent to prolong the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reflecting a broader international failure to address the catastrophe.



The Egyptian government emphasized its commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts and intensive communications with influential international parties to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Egypt also reiterated its determination to work towards achieving a ceasefire despite the challenges and obstacles encountered.



The recent airstrikes on Saturday targeted the Al-Taba’een school in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 Palestinians. The school was being used as a shelter for displaced individuals, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

