Call To Expand Nangarhar Rehab Centre

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): officials in eastern Nangarhar province are advocating for an expansion of the 150-bed drug addict rehabilitation centr to accommodate growing patient numbers.

They argue due to a steady increase in the number of addicts, the facility needs to be upgraded to 300 beds.

Despite the current being effective, officials argue the rising number of patients is straining existing resources.

Patients undergoing treatment here are all praise for the care they receive but stress the need for ongoing support from both family and government to avoid a relapse.

Dr. Abdul Qahar Lodin, deputy director of the rehabilitation centre, told Pajhwok Afghan News 223 individuals had been registered for treatment in the first four months of the current year, with 159 hospitalised.

Last year, the centre had registered 1,762 patients, including 913 new admissions and 467 re-admissions.

In addition to medical treatment, the centre offers sports and vocational training to patients. Addicts under treatment, satisfaction with the care they receive, also commend the supportive behaviour of staff.

Mujahid, who returned from Pakistan, is undergoing treatment for addiction. He is concerned he might relapse in the absence of employment.

Similarly, Mohammad Hashim, is nearing the end of treatment. After a period of work in Iran, where he did not relapse, he chose to bring his family to the hospital on returning to Afghanistan.

Dr. Lodin emphasised on the urgent need to double the facility's capacity from 150 to 300 beds due to the rising patient numbers.

The Public Health Department has forwarded the request for expansion to the Ministry of Public Health.

Director of Public Health Maulvi Aminullah Sharif confirmed the proposal had been approved by the Nangarhar Provincial Assembly of Health and submitted to the ministry for consideration.

