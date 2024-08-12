Iran renovates 33 small-scale idle, semi-active output units since late March

(MENAFN) Farshad Moghimi, Head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), announced that his organization has successfully renovated 33 small-scale idle and semi-active production units since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 20. Moghimi outlined ISIPO's goal to renovate and reactivate a total of 300 such units by the end of the year. This initiative is part of a broader program by the Ministry focused on upgrading industrial infrastructure and equipment.



In a previous update from June, Moghimi reported that 116 idle and semi-active production units had been revived since the start of the current calendar year. Over the course of late President Raisi’s administration, 10,000 economic units were revitalized, including 4,600 industrial units. Many of these units had faced significant financial difficulties and raw material shortages, leading to their shutdown or reduced operations.



The Ministry of Industry’s efforts aim to address and resolve the major issues facing these production units to reintegrate them into the production cycle effectively. This approach involves identifying and solving key problems that have hindered their operations.



In a related development, in May, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi inaugurated 20 industrial and development projects valued at approximately 294.8 trillion rials (over $60 million). These projects, which were launched through video conferencing, are spread across 11 provinces and were part of the national day celebrations supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The projects include nine infrastructure initiatives with an investment of about 1.88 trillion rials (around $3.82 million), seven industrial projects with an investment of 18.35 trillion rials (over $37.8 million), and the revival of four idle industrial units with an investment of 9.24 trillion rials (over $18.9 million).

