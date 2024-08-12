Hamas urges Qatari, Egyptian mediators to impose ceasefire for Gaza proposed by Biden

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Hamas urged US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza proposed by US President Joe Biden, rather than engaging in further negotiations. The Palestinian group emphasized that mediators should focus on executing Biden’s vision and the UN Security Council resolution, compelling Israel to comply with the plan, rather than proposing additional rounds of talks.



Mediators have scheduled a new round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas for Thursday. This development follows the recent killing of Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, an act for which Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel. In response, Israel has agreed to participate in the talks aimed at facilitating the release of hostages held in Gaza.



Previous ceasefire negotiations have largely been unsuccessful, with the exception of a brief one-week truce observed at the end of November. This truce allowed for the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.



President Biden’s plan, unveiled on May 31, outlines a three-stage approach to achieving a ceasefire. The first phase involves a complete six-week ceasefire, during which Israeli forces would withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza. In return, Hamas is expected to release a number of hostages captured in the October 7 attacks, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, as well as return the remains of some deceased hostages.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543311