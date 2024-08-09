Azerbaijan, Central Asia Ties: Milestone In Energy, Trade, Connectivity Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering
strong cooperation with Central Asian nations, with which it shares
deep-rooted cultural, historical, and value-based connections.
Strengthening these ties is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's foreign
policy. In pursuit of this goal, President Ilham Aliyev of the
Republic of Azerbaijan visited Kazakhstan on August 8, following an
invitation from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to attend a
significant meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's successful foreign policies have significantly
enhanced its integration into the international community. A
notable recent event was President Aliyev's participation in a
high-level meeting in Astana on July 3, where he engaged with
leaders from China, Turkiye, Russia, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan.
President Aliyev's involvement in such international forums
underscores his influential leadership and the respect Azerbaijan
commands on the global stage. This respect is a direct result of
his strategic and visionary policies, which have elevated
Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and a key regional and
international actor contributing to peace, security, and enhanced
cooperation.
Azerbaijan's growing influence was further highlighted by its
invitation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit
for the second consecutive time. President Aliyev's participation
in this prestigious event reflects the high regard in which he is
held internationally. He had previously attended the SCO Summit in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September 2022.
The SCO, established in 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China,
Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, now includes nine
member states, three observer states, and 14 dialogue partners,
including Azerbaijan. At the 2022 Samarkand Summit, the process of
elevating Belarus to full membership began.
The historical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Central
Asia form the bedrock of their cooperation, making the
comprehensive development of relations a natural progression.
Together, Azerbaijan and Central Asia-both with rapidly growing
economies, demographics, and geopolitical influence-constitute a
region of increasing strategic importance in global politics.
Central Asian states also prioritize their relations with
Azerbaijan, a close and brotherly nation. During the Patriotic War
and in its aftermath, these countries supported Azerbaijan's just
cause and continue to contribute to the reconstruction of liberated
territories. Uzbekistan's gift of the Mirzo Ulugbek School,
Kazakhstan's recent inauguration of the Kurmangazy Creative Center,
and Kyrgyzstan's ongoing construction of a secondary school in
Aghdam are tangible examples of this support.
The strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and Central Asian
countries is further bolstered by the personal relationships
between the heads of state, which play a crucial role in elevating
these bilateral relations to genuine strategic partnerships.
Recent years have witnessed a marked increase in high-level
exchanges between the two regions, laying a strong foundation for
expanding and deepening cooperation. In the past two years alone,
President Aliyev has visited Central Asia 16 times, while Central
Asian leaders have reciprocated with 15 visits to Azerbaijan,
highlighting the robust nature of these bilateral relations.
The evolution of Azerbaijan's relations with Central Asia is
driven by strategic considerations, particularly the vital role of
transportation corridors in fostering these ties. President
Aliyev's frequent visits to Central Asia and his participation as
an honorary guest at regional organizational events underscore the
dynamic and growing nature of Azerbaijan's relations with these
countries. His attendance at summits of SCO member states, the
Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia
(CICA), Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Leaders, and other
regional events over recent years reflects Azerbaijan's deepening
interest in and commitment to this region.
Azerbaijan's cooperation with Central Asian countries is
flourishing both bilaterally and multilaterally, evidenced by
successful collaborations within organizations such as the Turkic
Council, SCO, United Nations' Special Programme for the Economies
of Central Asia (SPECA), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS),
and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). On the
international stage, these nations mutually support each other's
sovereignty and territorial integrity and align their initiatives
within international organizations.
In the context of expanding ties with Turkic states, an informal
summit of the Turkic Council was held in Shusha on July 6,
culminating in the signing of the "Shusha Declaration." This
declaration underscores the importance of harnessing the full
potential of Turkic states in various sectors, including politics,
economics, transport, defense, humanitarian aid, education, and
culture.
The declaration aims to accelerate the integration of Turkic
states and expand their trade relations, with a particular focus on
increasing the share of intra-Turkic trade within the overall trade
volume among these nations.
Significant progress has also been made in trade and economic
relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. In 2023,
the trade volume between Azerbaijan and these countries reached
approximately $1.4 billion. The combined GDP of Turkic states
exceeds $4.7 trillion, with more than 90% of their trade conducted
outside the Turkic world, contributing to global trade development.
Joint investment funds, tax exemptions, and efforts to facilitate
trade and digitize processes are expected to further enhance
economic cooperation.
The successful cooperation within the UN's SPECA program is also
noteworthy. SPECA, initiated in 1998 by the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for
Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), supports the transition economies
of Central Asia. Azerbaijan joined the program in 2002 and has
since hosted various related events, further integrating into the
regional economic framework.
Transportation and logistics represent another key area of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asia. Azerbaijan has
significantly developed its transport infrastructure, establishing
itself as a vital transport and logistics hub in the Eurasian
region. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known
as the Middle Corridor, is a prime example of this development,
linking China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Europe
via the Caspian Sea.
Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location serves as a bridge
for Central Asia to connect with the South Caucasus, the Black Sea,
Eastern Europe, and the Mediterranean basin. Azerbaijan's role as a
transit corridor between Europe and Asia complements the efforts of
Asian countries to diversify trade routes and enhance regional
connectivity.
The transport cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asia
has gained renewed significance, with the Middle Corridor emerging
as a key transportation and logistics route. In 2023, nearly 2.8
million tons of cargo were transported via this corridor, marking
an 86% increase compared to 2022. The volume of cargo is expected
to exceed 4 million tons in 2024, with approximately 250 block
container trains scheduled for dispatch by the end of the year.
In the first half of 2024 alone, the volume of cargo transported
via the Middle Corridor increased by 65%, reaching 2.1 million
tons.
Given recent geopolitical developments, the Middle Corridor has
become the shortest and most convenient route connecting Central
Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea. The expansion of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the increased annual throughput of the
Alat International Trade Port to 25 million tons, the growth of
Azerbaijan's merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea, and infrastructure
projects in Central Asian countries have further enhanced the
importance and attractiveness of the Middle Corridor. Over the past
five years, the volume of cargo transported along this route has
increased by more than 110%, with over 15% growth in cargo and more
than 20% growth in transit transportation observed in the first
half of this year compared to the same period last year.
Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries continue to cooperate
successfully across numerous sectors of the economy. A recent
milestone in this cooperation is the joint adoption of a
significant agreement on the export of "green energy" by
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. This agreement focuses on
energy exchange centered on renewable energy sources. On August 6,
Azerbaijan participated in the first meeting of Central Asian
energy ministers in Astana. The Azerbaijani delegation, led by
Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, also attended a
trilateral meeting on the project to integrate the energy systems
of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
During these discussions, the deputy minister emphasized the
political will of the heads of state to deepen bilateral and
multilateral cooperation and announced plans to hold a "Central
Asia and Azerbaijan Energy Investment Forum" within the framework
of COP29.
The discussions also addressed the creation of the
"Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe" green energy corridor, with
further steps outlined for the future. A draft agreement on
strategic partnership in green energy development and transmission
was agreed upon, with the Italian company CESI selected to prepare
the technical and economic feasibility study, and an agreement
reached on the establishment of a Joint Venture involving the
national energy companies of the participating countries.
These developments underscore the vast potential for cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. Today, Azerbaijan
plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security, serving
as a vital transit country and a reliable partner for Central Asia
and beyond, linking East and West.
