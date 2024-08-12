1 Civilian Killed, 11 Wounded In Kabul Explosion

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): One civilian has been killed and 11 others have been wounded in a blast in Kabul.

“An IED (improvised explosive device) was planted on a minibus in the Dasht-i-Barchi area late on Sunday,” Kabul spokesman Khalid Zadran wrote on X.

He said security forces rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the explosion.

He added one civilian lost his life and 11 others were in the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

