UP Prepares For Second International Trade Expo, Featuring Vietnam As Partner Country

Lucknow, Aug 12 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh is preparing to showcase its economic potential and cultural heritage at the second edition of its International Trade Exhibition.

Scheduled for September 25-29, 2024, at the India Mart in Greater Noida, the event aims to attract global entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and traders.

Chief Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed preparations for the exhibition, which carries the theme 'Unique of Sourcing.'

This year's exhibition will highlight various sectors, including IT/ITES, MSMEs, start-ups, education, agriculture, health, tourism, culture, and energy. The state's One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative will also be featured prominently.

Vietnam has been announced as a partner country for the 2024 exhibition. A delegation from Vietnam will present high-quality products and cultural performances, offering visitors a taste of both Vietnamese and Indian cuisine.

The organisers have planned daily knowledge sessions focusing on specific themes, with Union ministers expected to participate.

A Khadi-centric fashion show and cultural presentations showcasing Uttar Pradesh's art and traditions are also on the agenda.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed extensive preparations to ensure the event's success, emphasising its importance in providing global exposure for local entrepreneurs and artisans.

He has called for ongoing communication with Indian diplomatic missions abroad to attract international participation.

As of the latest update, over 2,500 exhibitors have registered for the trade show. The state government is collaborating with various central ministries, including External Affairs, Commerce, and MSME, to organise the event.

Local authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been instructed to manage logistics, security, and facilities for the expected influx of dignitaries, guests, entrepreneurs, and artisans.

The inaugural event in 2023 saw significant success, drawing over 300,000 attendees, including 2,000 exhibitors and more than 500 participants from 60 countries.

