National Iranian Drilling Company drills 7 oil, gas wells in 4 months

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Company (NIDC) successfully completed drilling operations for 7 oil and wells during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to July 21, according to company officials. Gholamreza Mahmoudi, the director of on-shore drilling operations at NIDC, reported that these wells required 20,000 meters of drilling. Out of the seven wells, three were development wells, while the remaining four were workover wells. Mahmoudi noted that these operations were carried out despite the severe hot temperatures in the region.



Earlier this year, Hamidreza Golpayegani, Managing Director of NIDC, announced that the company had drilled and completed 195 oil and gas wells since President Raisi's administration began in August 2021. These wells included discovery wells, development-delineation wells, and workover wells. Over the past two years, NIDC performed 9,562 drilling operations, resulting in a total of 158,410 meters of drilling.



In the previous Iranian calendar year (1401), which ended on March 20, 2023, NIDC completed drilling operations for 99 wells. According to Masoud Afshar, the deputy managing director for drilling operations, these wells included 15 development wells, five exploratory wells, and 79 workover wells. The wells were distributed across various operational zones: 77 in the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) area, eight in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) fields, eight in the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) fields, two in specific projects, and four in the drilling management zone of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).



Afshar also mentioned that over 67,000 meters of drilling were conducted for these wells. Comprehensive plans have been made to accelerate drilling operations, and with ongoing modernization and reconstruction of drilling machinery and equipment, NIDC expects increased use of its drilling rigs in the country's oil-rich areas throughout the current year.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543312