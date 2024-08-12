Death rate in Yemen flooding rises to 61

(MENAFN) On Sunday, torrential rains and high winds struck the Jaw Al-Naseem camp in Yemen’s central province of Marib, resulting in the deaths of four internally displaced people and leaving many others injured. This incident raises the total death toll in Yemen due to severe weather since late July to 61, according to the United Nations. The executive unit for internally displaced camps in Marib reported the deaths and significant damage caused by the extreme weather.



Residents of Marib shared images and videos of the destruction, which included shattered houses, makeshift shelters, and toppled electricity towers. The high winds nearly flattened parts of the Jaw Al-Naseem camp, which houses displaced individuals fleeing conflict and Houthi violence. Marib has become a refuge for over two million displaced people due to ongoing conflict in their regions.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that severe rains and floods have affected 34,260 homes across Yemen, resulting in at least 57 deaths and 16 injuries, with these numbers expected to increase. Between July 28 and August 9, the floods had a significant impact on various provinces: 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected in Hodeidah, 2,753 families were affected in Hajjah, and two deaths with 3,451 affected families were reported in Saada. Additionally, Taiz experienced 15 fatalities and 6,494 affected households.



Earlier in the week, catastrophic floods in Hodeidah claimed the lives of at least 30 people, leaving many homeless and causing extensive damage to homes, farmland, and infrastructure. The devastating impact of the floods continues to worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543313