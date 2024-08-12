Palestinian leader to meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday

(MENAFN) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir to discuss the ongoing Gaza conflict. According to a report by a Russian news agency, Abbas will arrive in Moscow on Monday and have a meeting with Putin on Tuesday. The discussions will focus on the recent escalation in Gaza, particularly since the on Israel that began on October 7.



Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal, who represents Palestine in Moscow, stated that the talks will cover the role Russia can play and potential actions moving forward. Nofal emphasized the urgency of consulting with Russia, given the challenging situation and the country’s historical connections with the Palestinian cause.



Russia has traditionally sought to maintain balanced relations with key Middle Eastern players, including both Israel and the Palestinians. However, recent developments, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's own military actions in Ukraine, have led to a shift in Moscow's stance, with increased alignment towards Hamas and Iran. The Kremlin has been vocal in criticizing Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks, advocating for restraint.



In a separate development, Israeli emergency services reported a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The attack resulted in the death of a young Israeli civilian and left another person injured. Emergency services stated that the deceased was in his 20s and the injured individual, a 33-year-old, was evacuated by helicopter with gunshot wounds to his lower limbs.

