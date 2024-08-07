Invaders Wound 12 Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army wounded 12 residents of the Donetsk region on Tuesday, August 6.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said this in a facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 6, the Russians wounded 12 residents of the Donetsk region: eight in Myrnohrad, two in Toretsk, and one each in Ukrainsk and Markove," he said.
Filashkin added that the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (2,122 killed and 5,572 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
