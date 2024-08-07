Kutubna Cultural Center Hosts Arab Art Exhibition: A Century Of Creativity

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – Kutubna Cultural Center, Dubai's newest independent bookstore and cultural center, has announced a new art featuring Arab artists.“One Hundred Years of Painting: Arab Art from 1916 to 2017” opens to the public with an official reception on Saturday, August 17, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm and runs until October 13.

This exhibition offers a retrospective journey through the evolution of Arab art over the past century. Featuring 27 paintings selected from two collections of Arab art in Dubai, the International House Group collection and Al Noon Residence collection, the display highlights significant works from the region. It includes but is not limited to landscapes, still life, abstract works, and calligraphy by celebrated Arab artists. The earliest of these artists, Georges Sabbagh, was born in 1877.

Kutubna's exhibit contains pieces from one of the most important Emirati art collections, collected over three decades. Art enthusiasts can look forward to exploring works by Farid Aouad, Amine El Bacha, Saliba Douaihy, Farghali Abdel Hafez, Faek Hassan, Shaker Hassan, Emanuel Guiragossian, Saad El Khadem, Michel El Mir, Fateh Al Moudarres, Abdel Kader Al-Rassam, Georges Sabbagh, Najat Makki, Khaled Ben Slimane, and Ali Hassan.

The exhibit features diverse paintings and styles. It includes Shaker Hassan's cubist“Red Rooster” from Iraq and Saliba Douaihy's abstract“View of Qannoubine Valley” from Lebanon.

Modern surrealism is represented by the works of Egyptian artist Farghali Abdel Hafez and Syrian artist Fateh Moudarres. Also on display is a beautiful work by Lebanese artist Michel El Mir using the palette knife technique, making the subject of the painting three-dimensional. Additionally, the exhibition highlights Saliba Douaihy's artistic evolution with two paintings from distinct career stages.

Shatha Almutawa, founder and director of Kutubna Cultural Center, said:“Because of hundreds of years of European colonization around the world, art history programs and art history books have focused primarily on works by European and European American artists, even though artists from other backgrounds have produced works of equal beauty and depth. Kutubna seeks to make creative works from the Middle East visible and known. We want people from the region to recognize the great accomplishments by Arabs and Muslims throughout our history, especially in the contemporary period. The selection of the artworks on exhibit reflects the cultural importance of art to the people of Dubai and furthers the project of bringing paintings and exhibits to Dubai. The paintings in 'One Hundred Years of Painting' are now in one place for the first time and open to the public, and we are so excited to show the collection to our visitors.”

About Kutubna Cultural Center:

Kutubna Cultural Center was established in 2023 as an independent bookstore and literary hub for Dubai and the Gulf region. Kutubna offers an inclusive community space to enjoy books, art, specialty coffee, and cultural events. Kutubna's vision is to become a premier destination for literary and cultural enrichment in Dubai and the Gulf region.

Kutubna celebrates the accomplishments of Khaleeji, Arab, Middle Eastern, North African, and Muslim writers, poets, thinkers, artists, and researchers. We amplify these essential voices through lectures, readings, guided conversations, workshops, and other activities for people of all ages. Kutubna strives to make creative and scholarly pursuits accessible to people who are traditionally at the margins. We work especially hard to make cultural events easier for mothers with young children to attend.

About International House:

Established in 1998, International House Real Estate Project Management L.L.C (IHRPM) is a privately owned, medium-sized family business based in Dubai, UAE. It is recognized as a real estate innovator across Dubai and is one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry across the United Arab Emirates. IHRPM successfully builds local communities, attracts international investments, offers strategic management of property assets, raises capital and financing, and provides expertise and guidance to local and international investors in the UAE's worldclass property market. IHRPM utilizes over two decades of market experience and provides bespoke, diversified investment opportunities to clients.

About Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate:

Al Bait Al Duwaliy is an award-winning property developer in Dubai, UAE. Al Bait Al Duwaliy is a part of International House for Real Estate Project Management, established in 1998. The developer is known for Al Noon Residence, Heritage Building, and Alef Noon as well as commercial projects in Nad Al Hamar and 93-94 Avenues. With its seamless incorporation of art and creative designs, the company delivers world-class projects that add value and enhance the quality of life in the freehold areas in the United Arab Emirates. Al Bait Al Duwaliy aims to establish itself as an industry leader by developing innovative and unique luxury real estate projects designed and delivered on time by top professionals.

About Alef Noon Residence:

Alef Noon Residence is a luxurious residential development that blends contemporary design with sophisticated amenities, offering a premium living experience in a prime Dubai location. Alef Noon Residence is situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, a community celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere, expansive green spaces, and a harmonious blend of residential and commercial offerings.

About Al Noon Residence:

Al Noon Residence is a one-of-a-kind apartment complex featuring modern amenities and artistic design elements. It is the first real estate property in the UAE to incorporate contemporary Arabic art in every part of the building, including each apartment's design.