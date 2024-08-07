Libyan, US officials talk over state of political process in Libya

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, deputies of the Libyan Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al-Lafi, held discussions with Richard Norland, the US envoy to Libya, regarding the current state of the process in Libya. The meeting, according to the media office of the Presidential Council, focused on the ongoing challenges and developments within the country and emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to address the political deadlock.



Both parties underscored the importance of integrating local and international efforts to craft a political strategy that could break the impasse and facilitate the achievement of electoral objectives. They agreed on the necessity of aligning local initiatives with international support to create a comprehensive plan that addresses the underlying issues and advances the political process.



The discussion also covered the service and security conditions in Libya’s southern region. The deputies and the US envoy explored ways to improve these conditions, emphasizing the need for effective coordination with the Presidential Council to address the region’s challenges.



The meeting highlighted the mutual commitment to advancing Libya’s political stability and development. By focusing on both local and international collaboration, they aimed to establish a framework that could lead to meaningful progress in Libya’s political and electoral landscape.

