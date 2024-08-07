UK Prime Minister quarrels with Musk due to retaliations

(MENAFN) A heated online dispute has erupted between British Prime Keir Starmer and Tesla CEO Elon Musk regarding the recent anti-immigration riots that have swept across the United Kingdom. The riots, which have affected more than a dozen cities and towns, were sparked by a fatal knife attack in Southport, England. This violent unrest has led to significant turmoil, including on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers.



Elon Musk stoked controversy by suggesting that a "civil war was inevitable" in response to a shared on X (formerly Twitter) depicting the street clashes. The video, posted by a user attributing the violence to mass immigration and open-border policies, drew Musk’s commentary. This provocative statement was met with sharp criticism from Downing Street. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Starmer condemned Musk’s remarks as unjustifiable, labeling the riots as “organized, illegal thuggery with no place on our streets or online.”



In a firm response, Prime Minister Starmer condemned the violence and reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining public order. He announced plans to deploy a “standing army of public duty officers” to address the situation. Starmer emphasized that the rule of law extends to online platforms and stressed that the violence seen is not legitimate protest but rather pure aggression. He strongly denounced the attacks on mosques and Muslim communities, asserting that such acts would not be tolerated.



Musk's reaction to the prime minister’s statements included a retort questioning whether there should be concern for attacks on all communities, referencing violent counterprotests in the United Kingdom. The Manchester Evening News reported on a clash in Bolton, where police faced off with around 300 demonstrators, predominantly of Asian descent, following a confrontation between rival groups.



This exchange highlights the escalating tensions and divisions over immigration and community relations in the United Kingdom, reflecting broader societal debates that are being played out both on the streets and online.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526795