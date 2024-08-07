Uzbekistan To Export Green Energy To Europe By 2030 With New Caspian Sea Cable Project
"If the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan joint project to lay a
cable line under the Caspian Sea is successfully completed,
Uzbekistan will be positioned to export surplus electricity to
Europe starting in 2030."
Azernews reports that Uzbekistan's energy Minister, Jurabek
Mirzamahmudov, made this announcement at the inaugural meeting of
Central Asian energy ministers held in Astana.
Mirzamahmudov revealed that by the end of this year, Uzbekistan
plans to boost its renewable energy capacity to over 4 GW. Of this
capacity, between 2 GW and 5 GW will be exported to Europe, with
total export volumes expected to surpass 20 GW by 2030.
The exact amount of electricity exported will depend on the
transmission system's capacity and European demand.
The planned route for this electricity involves it traveling
from Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan via the Central Asia Common
Energy System, then across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan. From
Azerbaijan, it will pass through Georgia and continue via an
underwater cable across the Black Sea to Romania, Hungary, and
Bulgaria.
According to Uzbekistan's development strategy, the country aims
to increase its total generation capacity 2.4 times to 44.9 GW by
2030. Renewable energy sources are expected to make up 40% of this
capacity. To achieve this, Uzbekistan will implement solar and wind
energy projects with a combined capacity of 18.8 GW (8.6 GW from
solar and 10.2 GW from wind).
This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of
Cooperation on May 1 at the Tashkent Investment Forum, where
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan agreed to integrate their
energy systems to deliver "green electricity" to Europe.
