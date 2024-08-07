Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI founders, accusing them of betraying company's mission

(MENAFN) On Monday, billionaire Elon Musk refiled a lawsuit against the co-founders of OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, accusing them of straying from the company's original mission. This legal action follows the withdrawal of a similar lawsuit two months prior, which Musk had initially brought against OpenAI and its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Musk’s renewed lawsuit alleges that Altman and Brockman engaged in fraud, conspiracy, and misleading advertising.



Musk, who initially joined OpenAI in 2015 when it was a non-profit entity, claims that Altman deceived him regarding the organization's commitment to neutrality, security, and transparency. According to Musk, Altman’s assurances about maintaining these core values were never realized, and he describes this as a significant fraud perpetrated by Altman. The lawsuit reflects Musk's frustration over what he perceives as a betrayal of OpenAI’s foundational goals, which led him to eventually collaborate with Microsoft.



The legal dispute highlights a deep rift between Musk and the current leadership of OpenAI, emphasizing his dissatisfaction with how the organization has evolved from its initial non-profit model. Musk's refiled lawsuit seeks to address what he considers a fundamental deviation from the principles that were supposed to guide the development of artificial intelligence at OpenAI.



MENAFN07082024000045015682ID1108526528