Falling Debris From Downed Shahed Uavs Injures One Person, Damages 22 Buildings In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, falling debris from downed Russian drones one person and damaged 22 private buildings.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has been trying to attack our region for three nights in a row. This time Kyiv region was attacked by UAVs. The air raid alert lasted all night - more than eight hours. Air defense forces were activated in the region. We have shot down enemy targets," he said.

According to Kravchenko, one person sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg as a result of falling debris from downed targets.

As many as 22 private houses and outbuildings were damaged in two communities of the region.

"The roofs of the houses were damaged, windows and doors were broken, and the facades were cut. Fences in the adjacent territories also sustained damage," Kravchenko added.

The regional governor noted that the victims would be provided with all necessary assistance, and operational services continue to record the consequences of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 7, the air defense forces destroyed 30 Shahed-type combat drones launched by Russia to attack Ukraine.

Photo is illustrative