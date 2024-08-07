America prepares for further more assaults on its Middle East forces

(MENAFN) The United States is on high alert for potential increased on its military personnel stationed in the Middle East, following a series of recent developments involving Iran and Hezbollah. Axios reported on Monday that the Pentagon is bracing for further assaults from pro-Iranian militias in the region, as tensions escalate between Israel, Iran, and various groups.



On Monday evening, a rocket attack targeted a US airbase in Iraq, resulting in injuries to several American military members. The Pentagon confirmed that United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been in contact with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the situation. The incident at Al-Asad Airbase underscores the growing volatility in the region.



Israel is also preparing for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran and Hezbollah, following the recent assassinations of key figures in the ongoing conflict. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was killed in Tehran, while Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr was assassinated in Beirut. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Haniyeh’s killing.



Axios cited a United States official who indicated that the Pentagon anticipates additional attacks by pro-Iranian militias against American forces in the coming days. The official noted that the rising tensions have emboldened these militias, making them less restrained in their actions compared to previous months. United States intelligence is reportedly expecting a scenario involving two waves of attacks: one from Hezbollah and another from Iran, potentially involving other regional groups. The specific timing and nature of these potential attacks remain unclear.



In response to these developments, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed in the Situation Room on the evolving situation in the Middle East. The White House confirmed that they are discussing strategies to defend United States forces and address any future threats against American personnel in the region.



This heightened state of readiness reflects the increasing complexity of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and the potential for further conflict involving United States forces and regional actors.

