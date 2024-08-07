Japanese Premier voices no reference of America on Hiroshima anniversary

(MENAFN) On the 79th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida delivered a poignant address at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park but notably omitted any reference to the United States, the only nation to have ever used nuclear weapons in warfare.



On August 6, 1945, an American B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, leading to the deaths of up to 126,000 people, most of whom were civilians. Three days later, another nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, resulting in approximately 80,000 additional deaths. These bombings precipitated Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.



In his speech, Kishida acknowledged the profound suffering and destruction caused by the bombing, describing the atomic attack as having “deprived people of their precious lives” and reduced Hiroshima to “ashes.” He reflected on the immense hardships endured by survivors, who faced “sufferings beyond description.” However, Kishida refrained from explicitly naming the United States as the nation responsible for the bombings.



Kishida instead emphasized Japan’s unique position as the sole nation to have experienced the horrors of nuclear warfare and articulated a vision for a future free of nuclear weapons. He underscored Japan’s commitment to working towards this goal, amidst a global climate where the progress towards nuclear disarmament is at risk of reversing, a trend reminiscent of the Cold War era.



The omission of the United States from Kishida’s speech highlights Japan’s focus on advocating for nuclear disarmament while navigating the sensitive historical and diplomatic implications of World War II’s aftermath. The speech marked a solemn remembrance of the victims and a call for continued international efforts towards nuclear non-proliferation.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526831