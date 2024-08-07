Media reports White House reporter axed for risking important inmate exchange

(MENAFN) Bloomberg News has recently dismissed one of its reporters and taken disciplinary measures against other staff members following the premature reporting of a significant United States-Russia prisoner exchange. This exchange, which also involved Germany and Belarus, marked the largest such event since the Cold War, with 26 individuals being swapped last week.



The controversy erupted when Bloomberg News published details about the prisoner swap while the plane transporting the freed detainees was still en route from Russia to Türkiye. The United States had requested that the withhold news of the swap until after the prisoners had been successfully transferred. The premature disclosure reportedly risked jeopardizing the complex and delicate negotiations that had taken place over an extended period.



In response to the incident, Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief, John Micklethwait, addressed the newsroom via email, expressing deep concern over the timing of the report. Micklethwait noted that the early publication of the story “could have endangered the negotiated swap,” even though it ultimately did not appear to affect the outcome. He emphasized that the breach represented a violation of the editorial standards that have established Bloomberg News’s reputation for reliability and trustworthiness.



Following an internal investigation, Bloomberg News has implemented disciplinary actions against those involved in the reporting oversight. Micklethwait also extended personal apologies to each of the released prisoners, including Evan Gershkovich, a journalist from The Wall Street Journal who was one of the American citizens returned under the agreement. Additionally, he reached out to Emma Tucker, Editor of The Wall Street Journal, to offer his apologies.



This incident underscores the sensitivity and high stakes involved in international diplomatic negotiations and the critical importance of adhering to journalistic protocols to maintain trust and safeguard delicate operations.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526840