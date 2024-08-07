Ukrainian Forces Repel Two Russian Assaults On Southern Front Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults on the left of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region yesterday.

The Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the invaders made two assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated to their original positions," the post says.

As noted, the enemy keeps one Kalibr missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to four missiles. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

According to the Operational Command South, Russian troops continue artillery attacks and air strikes. They also use various types of UAVs for the attacks and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, 291 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational zone.

The enemy used 222 FPV drones, seven Lancet-type combat UAVs, and dropped 559 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications, including 13 with poisonous and two with incendiary substances.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 136 combat engagements took place on the front lines yesterday, with the Pokrovsk axis being the hottest sector.

