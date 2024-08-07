Greek public health body warns around West Nile virus due to increase in cases in 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, Greece's public body issued a warning about the West Nile virus, highlighting a notable increase in cases this year. According to the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY), the virus's circulation has been particularly intense during the 2024 transmission season, with the number of recorded cases significantly higher compared to the same period in the past five years. This heightened level of activity indicates a concerning trend in the spread of the virus.



The EODY's statement noted that the virus has already been detected in five regions across Greece, and the geographical spread appears to be extensive. Given the current situation, more cases are anticipated not only within Greece but also across other European countries. The organization underscored the importance of remaining vigilant and proactive in combating the virus's spread.



To mitigate the risk of infection, the EODY recommended several protective measures for citizens. These include using insect repellents, employing mosquito nets, and avoiding areas with stagnant water, which can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. These steps are crucial for reducing the likelihood of mosquito bites, which are the primary means of transmitting the West Nile virus.



The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, and its symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes. Public awareness and preventive actions are essential to manage the virus's spread and protect public health during this heightened transmission period.

