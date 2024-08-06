Soldiers Of Edelweiss Brigade Destroy Russian Tanks In Soledar Sector
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroyed Russian tanks in the Soledar sector.
This was reported on facebook by the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss", Ukrinform reports.
As noted, during the next assault on the positions, the forces of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" together with the control and artillery reconnaissance battery destroyed two tanks in the Soledar direction.
According to Edelweiss, enemy infantry with tanks moved towards the Ukrainian positions and were immediately repelled.
As reported , the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade received more than 120 drones purchased by residents of Carpathian region as part of the Hundred for Ten project.
