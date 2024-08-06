Celebrating Sacred Waters: Uniting African Wisdom And Creativity In St. Croix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honoring Sacred Water St Croix

Dr. Marta Moreno-Vega, President and Founder, Creative Justice Initiative

Our main location. Sacred Waters in St. Croix

Interdisciplinary gathering honoring our Sacred Intelligence, our Caribbean connection and the between water, freedom, creativity, and African traditions.

- Dr. Marta Moreno-VegaFREDERIKSTED, ST CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Creative Justice Initiative Inc., in collaboration with the Afro Caribbean Global Network, Corredor Afro, Corporación Piñones Se Integra (COPI), AST Speaks LLC, ANU Per Ankh Inc., and the Afro Latino Institute, will host the "Honoring Sacred Waters : African Wisdom, Creativity, and Power Fete." This interdisciplinary gathering will take place in St. Croix, Virgin Islands (US), and is designed to honor the evolution of ancestral philosophy and sacred intelligence in the continued path for freedom, justice, and racial and cultural equity. Our Caribbean nations and islands have been kept separate, denying the innate connections and bridges that unite our cultural and ethnic experiences.The theme for this year's event is "Sacred Traditions Imbued with Freedom Manifested in the Power of Water." The gathering will feature a series of roundtable discussions (academic, artistic, and spiritual), ceremonial openings, creative performances, and exhibitions that highlight the deep connection between water, freedom , creativity, empowerment, and the expansive interlocking of African traditions from our root cultures to the present.Event Highlights:Ceremonial Opening Honoring Sacred Waters: Led by Eldress Amma McKen, Babalawo Philibert Armenterio, and Dr. ChenziRa Davis Kahina with performances by Bata Drummers and Bamboula Drummers.Sacred Wisdom Roundtables: Featuring distinguished scholars like Dr. Kevin Dawson, Dr. Jorge L. Chinea, Dr. Justin Dunnavant, Dr. George F. Tyson, and Dr. Babatunde Lawal.Creative Performative Arts Exhibition: An exhibition and reception at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, showcasing the works of Ase Adama Delphine Fawundu and Celso Gonzalez, among others.Sacred Arts of Marronage, Emancipation, Reparations, and Freedom Moving Forward: Discussions led by prominent artists and scholars exploring the wisdom of water divinities and sacred knowledge.An International Gathering, some our guests are:Puerto Rico and its Diaspora:Dr. Mayra Santos Febres, Prof. Lester Nurse, Dr. Maricruz Rivera Clemente,Folklorists Jesús Cepeda and José Cepeda, Artist and Curator Celso GonzálezSt. Croix and Virgin Islands:QM Dr. ChenziRa Davis, Prof. Olasee Davis, George F. Tyson, Gerville LarsenNew York:Amma Macken and Isis Rakia MatteiCalifornia:Kevin DawsonJamaica:Okomfo Nana Afia FofieTrinidad y Tobago:Baba Onífádé OlówuBarbados:Andrea WellsHaiti:Chipo Baker AfamefumaWest Africa:Adama Delphine FawunduBrazil:Silvana MagdaThe Creative Justice Initiative is a racial and social justice non-profit organization committed to eradicating systemic injustices that oppress marginalized communities. Through projects focused on racial and cultural equity, institution building, and the lived experiences of Black and Afro-Latin individuals, we aim to reshape society and amplify unheard voices.For more information please visit or to register for virtual event access, , call 787.508.3743, or email ....MEDIA ADVISORYContact: Olga Chapman RiveraCreative Justice Initiative Inc.Email: ...Phone: 787.508.3743MEDIA INVITATION:COVERAGE OF HONORING SACRED WATERS: AFRICAN WISDOM, CREATIVITY, AND POWER FETEWhat: Honoring Sacred Waters: African Wisdom, Creativity, and Power FeteWhen: August 8-10, 2024Where: St. Croix, US Virgin IslandsWho: Hosted by Creative Justice Initiative Inc. in collaboration with Corredor Afro,Corporación Piñones Se Integra (COPI), AST Speaks LLC, ANU Per Ankh Inc., and the Afro Latino Institute.Why: This interdisciplinary gathering aims to honor the evolution of ancestral philosophy and sacred intelligence,focusing on the connection between water, freedom, creativity, empowerment, and African traditions.Event Highlights:Ceremonial opening and artistic performancesRoundtable discussions with scholars and cultural historiansCreative arts exhibition and receptionDiscussions on sacred arts, marronage, emancipation, and reparationsMedia Opportunities:Interviews with keynote speakers and participantsCoverage of ceremonial and artistic performancesAccess to roundtable discussions and exhibitionsRSVP: Media representatives are encouraged to RSVP by August 7, 2024. Please contact ... to confirm your attendance and to arrange interviews with key participants. For additional details and a full event schedule, visit the

