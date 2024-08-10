Iraq Parliament Pushes To Legalize Marriage For 9-Year-Old Girls

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Iraqi parliament is currently reviewing a bill that, if passed, would legalize the marriage of girls as young as 9 years old for the first time. This proposal has sparked widespread opposition across Iraq.

The Guardian reported on Friday, August 9th, that this bill, which seeks to lower the legal marriage age for girls to 9, has caused significant controversy in the Iraqi parliament.

The controversial draft of this bill was proposed by Iraq's Ministry of Justice and presented to the parliament.

The proposed legislation aims to amend the Personal Status Law, which currently sets the minimum marriage age at 18, and is now under review by the Iraqi parliament.

If approved, the bill would allow 9-year-old girls and 15-year-old boys to marry. This change has raised concerns about an increase in child marriages and exploitation.

According to The Guardian, Iraqi activists opposing this bill have stated that“the draft bill, which permits 9-year-old children to marry, effectively legalizes child rape.”

Opponents fear that the proposed legislation could allow girls under 9 years old to marry, undermine women's rights, and grant more power to religious clerics.

In both Iraq and Afghanistan, the plight of girls and women has been exacerbated by such regressive policies. In Afghanistan, girls face severe restrictions, including a ban on education beyond the sixth grade and significant barriers to employment.

These restrictions are often enforced through threats of violence, forcing many girls into early marriages or leaving them with no future prospects. Similarly, in Iraq, if this bill passes, it could lead to a drastic increase in forced marriages of young girls, further diminishing their rights and opportunities.

These issues are not only a violation of basic human rights but also represent a significant setback for the progress of women's rights in both countries. The international community has expressed deep concern, urging both governments to reconsider such harmful legislation and policies that threaten the future of millions of girls.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram