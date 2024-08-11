Moderate Weather Across Most Regions On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Sunday are anticipated to decrease slightly, falling below average for this time of year. The weather will be moderate in the mountainous and plain areas, while relatively warm to hot conditions are expected in the desert regions, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds are likely to develop in northern and central parts of the country, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally intensifying.The Jordan Meteorological Department forecasts a slight increase in temperatures on Monday. Weather conditions will be normal for this period in the mountainous and plain areas, while remaining hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds will persist in northern and central regions, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally strengthening.Temperatures are expected to rise further on Tuesday, resulting in relatively hot conditions in mountainous and plain areas and continuing hot weather in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will be moderate and may strengthen at times.On Wednesday, temperatures will continue to climb, reaching levels slightly above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot in high mountainous areas and hot across other regions. Winds will remain moderate and northwesterly, with occasional intensification.Temperature ranges for today are as follows: in eastern Amman, from 31 C to 20 C; in western Amman, from 29 C to 18 C; in northern highlands, from 27 C to 17 C; in Sharah highlands, from 28 C to 16 C; in the Dead Sea, from 40 C to 27 C; and in Aqaba, from 41 C to 29 C.