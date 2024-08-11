JFDA Launches Pioneering Digital Pharmaceutical Platform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has introduced its inaugural digital platform, "Pharmtrain," marking a significant advancement in the country's healthcare sector.According to a statement from the JFDA on Sunday, the Director General of the JFDA, Nizar Mheidat, highlighted the organization's commitment to enhancing healthcare and pharmaceutical services through this new platform. He emphasized its role in advancing the pharmacy profession in Jordan, aligning with national development goals and royal visions for sustainable progress.Mheidat detailed the JFDA's continuous support for pharmacists via training programs, awareness campaigns, and professional development initiatives. He underscored the platform's potential to elevate the pharmacy profession by improving skills and qualifications and ensuring high standards of patient care.The Pharmtrain platform, accredited by the Jordan Medical Council, aims to address critical training needs and contribute to the development of skilled pharmacists. It will offer resources and opportunities for professional growth, impacting pharmaceutical practice and patient care.The launch event featured a film presentation titled "From Here the Story Began," a live theatrical performance introducing the platform with a robot, and concluded with the presentation of appreciation plaques to supporters for their significant contributions to the initiative.