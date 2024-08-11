PM Reviews Key Environmental Project In Russeifa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday inspected the ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation of the so-called "Pepsi Pond" in Russeifa, Zarqa Governorate, a project aimed at mitigating significant environmental and public risks that have persisted for over four decades.Pepsi Pond, a longstanding environmental hazard formed by stagnant water in the heart of Russeifa, has been a critical concern due to its impact on public health.The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the completion of the project's first phase, which has achieved its objective of fully remediating the contaminated site.He emphasized the need to adhere strictly to the project timeline for the second phase, which involves the construction of an integrated environmental park designed to serve as a sustainable urban and ecological asset for the local community."The successful completion of the first phase marks a decisive step towards resolving an issue that has jeopardized the health and well-being of Russeifa residents for years," Khasawneh stated.He lauded the efforts of the Greater Amman Municipality and all stakeholders involved, noting that the project's full realization will provide a significant boost to urban renewal and environmental sustainability in the region.Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud, Minister of Environment Muawiyah Radaideh, and Amman Mayor Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the advanced engineering techniques employed in the project.The initial phase involved the complete elimination of stagnant water from a 35-dunum area, using advanced environmental remediation methods.The second phase, scheduled to commence following the site preparation, will focus on developing a 102-dunum environmental park. This phase includes the installation of a 1,331-meter interceptor sewer pipeline with a 2,400 mm diameter, utilizing micro-tunneling technology at depths ranging from 17 to 47 meters, thereby minimizing surface disruption and eliminating the need for traditional open-cut excavation.Additionally, the project includes the construction of a 600-meter double box culvert, a 120-meter culvert, a wastewater pumping station, and a 10,000-cubic-meter water reservoir. The reservoir will be integral to the park's irrigation system during the second phase, ensuring sustainable water management practices.In a separate inspection, Khasawneh reviewed the progress of the Jordan Gateway project, aka "6th Intersection Towers". He underscored the importance of expediting the project's remaining phases to meet the established deadlines, emphasizing its strategic significance for the country.The tender for the second phase of the Jordan Gate project has already been awarded, paving the way for the next stage of development.