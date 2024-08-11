JCI Establishes National Center For Energy And Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) - The Board of Directors of the Jordan Chamber of (JCI) has approved the establishment of the National Center for and Environmental Sustainability at its headquarters.This initiative marks a significant advancement aimed at helping the industrial sector address energy and environmental challenges, enhancing its competitiveness in both local and global markets, and aligning with legislative requirements in these areas, said a statement by the JCI on Sunday.The Chamber emphasized that the center represents a crucial step toward achieving the royal vision of a more sustainable and competitive industrial future rooted in the green economy, as outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision. The center will also contribute to national efforts to transition towards a green circular economy, fulfilling Jordan's commitments to international agreements, including the Paris Agreement on climate change.The center is set to become a pivotal hub for activities, projects, and services that aid industrial establishments in improving resource efficiency and meeting the sustainability standards required by export markets, particularly the European Union. It will offer innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency and minimize the environmental impact of factories, while also fostering partnerships with local and international entities, and directing programs that support the industry's sustainability needs, it added.Fathi Jaghbir, Chairman of the JCI, highlighted that the center aligns with the Board's strategic vision to provide high-quality services to industrial establishments, particularly in the face of energy and environmental challenges. He noted that this initiative builds on the Chamber's 2016 decision to create the Energy and Environmental Sustainability Unit, which has already delivered valuable services to over 1,500 industrial establishments.Jaghbir further explained that the center will provide a comprehensive range of services, including technical consultations, research studies, and the organization of workshops and conferences to facilitate knowledge exchange and practical solutions. Additionally, the center aims to establish strategic partnerships with companies and academic institutions to achieve sustainability goals in energy, water, and environmental sectors.He added that the center will also serve as a platform for connecting industrial facilities with support programs and financing opportunities to implement best environmental practices. Moreover, it will enhance its role as the Chamber's technical arm, representing the industrial sector in energy, water, and environmental matters at both local and international levels.To ensure the successful launch and sustained operation of the center, a steering committee comprising members of the Chamber's Board of Directors has been formed to oversee the establishment phase and develop a strategic roadmap that aligns with the priorities of all industrial sectors.