FM Meets With US Congressional Delegation

8/11/2024 2:02:06 PM
Amman, August 11 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with a delegation of assistants to members of the United States congress
to discuss the latest regional developments and the necessary steps to de-escalate the ongoing tensions.
Safadi emphasized that the immediate cessation of aggression on Gaza is the essential first step toward de-escalating the ongoing tensions.
The meeting also addressed the bilateral relations between Jordan and the United States, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations.
