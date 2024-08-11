FM Meets With US Congressional Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met on Sunday with a delegation of assistants to members of the United States to discuss the latest regional developments and the necessary steps to de-escalate the ongoing tensions.Safadi emphasized that the immediate cessation of aggression on Gaza is the essential first step toward de-escalating the ongoing tensions.The meeting also addressed the bilateral relations between Jordan and the United States, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations.