British Hiker Goes Missing In Pyrenees

Toulouse, France: French were Sunday searching for a 67-year-old British hiker who has been missing in the Pyrenees for five days, prosecutors said.

The retired doctor on holiday was last heard of near the ski resort of Guzet on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office in the southern town of Foix said.

At around 4 pm local time on Tuesday he had sent "a message to his family, saying he had fallen and was injured," it said.

This photograph shows hikers in the mountains near Ustou, in the French Pyrenees where British hiker Tom Doherty disappeared, between Col d'Escots and Cirque de Gerac, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

Police have been sweeping the area with the help of sniffer dogs and a helicopter since Wednesday.

They were unable to geolocate his phone, but did find his car the day after he disappeared near the ski resort.

His son said the retired doctor, who had been living in the southern region of Lot-et-Garonne, was traveling alone and camping.