QSE Opens Week Strong As Index Gains 24 Points M-Cap Adds QR1.75Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar (QSE) sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key gaining more than 24 points on the back of buying interests especially in the industrials and sectors.

The foreign retail investors were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.24% to 10,077.32 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,045 points.

The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 6.96%.

As much as 65% of traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.75bn or 0.3% to QR581.78bn on the back of small and microcap segments.

The local retail investors' weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which saw 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.13mn trade across 13 deals.

The domestic institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The foreign funds were seen increasingly net sellers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the key index in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The Total Return Index rose 0.24%, the All Islamic Index by 0.22% and the All Share Index by 0.2% in the main market.

The industrials sector index gained 0.5%, realty (0.5%), consumer goods and services (0.33%), banks and financial services (0.31%) and telecom (0.3%); while insurance declined 1.73% ad transport 0.7%.

Major gainers in the main bourse included Doha Bank, Salam International Investment, Alijarah Holding, Zad Holding, Ahlibank Qatar, Inma Holding, Medicare Group, Qatar Electricity and Water, Qamco, Ezdan and Vodafone Qatar. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar Insurance, Meeza, Mazaya Qatar, Milaha and Al Meera were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign retail investors' net buying increased perceptibly to QR1.4mn compared to QR0.3mn on August 8.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.84mn against net sellers of QR1.04mn last Thursday.

The Qatari individual investors' net selling decreased noticeably to QR5.37mn compared to QR16.17mn the previous day.

However, the foreign institutions' net selling strengthened markedly to QR4.51mn against QR3.71mn on August 8.

The Gulf institutions' net profit booking expanded perceptibly to QR1.48mn compared to QR0.29mn last Thursday.

The Gulf individuals turned net selling increased marginally to QR0.49mn against QR0.19mn the previous day.

The domestic institutions' net buying shrank drastically to QR9.61mn compared to QR20.97mn on August 8.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the extent of QR0.13mn last Thursday.

Trade volumes in the main market rose 32% to 118.08mn shares, while value was down 7% to QR221.35mn and transactions by 23% to 8,443.

The venture market saw 77% contraction in trade volumes to 0.51mn equities, 77% in value to QR1.1mn and 51% in deals to 68.

MENAFN11082024000067011011ID1108541952