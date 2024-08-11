King Swears In Hindawi As Ambassador To Austria

Amman, August 11 (Petra) -- Mohammad Hindawi was sworn in before King Abdullah II on Sunday as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Austria.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the swearing in at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.