Ministry Hosts Session To Explore Healthcare Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 11 (Petra) - The of organized a consultative session on Sunday to explore investment opportunities in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical devices sectors.Investment Kholoud Saqqaf highlighted that this session is part of a broader series of meetings aimed at enhancing the investment environment through collaboration with public and private sector partners. These meetings focus on exchanging ideas and expertise to identify and develop investment opportunities in priority economic sectors, as outlined in the Economic Modernization Vision and the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2026.Saqqaf emphasized the significance of discovering new investment prospects within key economic sectors by addressing current challenges and leveraging them to create opportunities. She underscored the potential of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, noting their status as high-value sectors with significant regional influence. The Jordanian pharmaceutical industry, in particular, is regarded as a model for the region, making it one of the country's most important industrial activities, she said.The healthcare sector, recognized by the World Bank as the best in the region, has been designated as a major driver of economic growth in Jordan according to the Economic Modernization Vision. This sector's competitive advantages and potential to attract both foreign and local investments were key points of discussion during the session.Participants reviewed the current state of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, examined the challenges they face, and explored the potential for new investment opportunities. Additionally, the session provided an overview of the advantages and exemptions granted to these sectors under the Investment Environment Law, aimed at fostering further growth and investment.